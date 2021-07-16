Sheriff’s Office: Woman arrested after backing into patrol car while fleeing scene with stolen Lexus

A woman was arrested after law enforcement officials said she stole a vehicle and fled the scene, which resulted in her backing into a patrol car and later crashing into a light pole.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office about 2:10 p.m. on Friday located a stolen Lexus SUV in the area of Tenacity Drive and Christi Court in Longmont, according to a news release. The Lexus was stolen from a garage in Erie.

Deputies attempted to make contact with the Lexus by conducting a high-risk stop. The woman driver, the only occupant in the vehicle, initially complied, but then backed into one of the sheriff’s office patrol cars before fleeing the area. During a short pursuit, the woman crashed the Lexus into a light pole at Pike Road and South Main Street in Longmont.

The woman was transported to the hospital with minor injuries from the crash. No deputies were injured.

Colorado State Patrol investigated the crash at Pike Road and South Main Street, the release states. The original auto theft, investigation and arrest of the driver was handled by the Erie Police Department.