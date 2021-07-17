Man rescued after he lost consciousness during East Boulder Trail bike ride Saturday

A male cyclist, who reportedly lost consciousness while riding with other cyclists Friday, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Boulder County Communication Center was contacted about the injured cyclist on the East Boulder Trail, near 75th Street and Lookout Road near Gunbarrel in unincorporated Boulder County, according to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The release said members with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and Boulder Rural Fire Department provided initial care to the man, who was by that time conscious. The cyclist had been wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. The man was carried about 150 yards to an awaiting ambulance, the release said.