GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Man rescued after he lost consciousness during…

Latest Headlines

Man rescued after he lost consciousness during East Boulder Trail bike ride Saturday

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A male cyclist, who reportedly lost consciousness while riding with other cyclists Friday, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Boulder County Communication Center was contacted about the injured cyclist on the East Boulder Trail, near 75th Street and Lookout Road near Gunbarrel in unincorporated Boulder County, according to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The release said members with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and Boulder Rural Fire Department provided initial care to the man, who was by that time conscious. The cyclist had been wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. The man was carried about 150 yards to an awaiting ambulance, the release said.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Don’t Remodel—Refinish!

    Bathrooms and kitchens get a lot of heavy use. If yours could use an update, don’t remodel—refinish with Miracle Method...
  2. Your One-Stop Shop For The Best Beverages

    Wyatt’s Wet Goods is your one-stop shop for fine wines, unique craft beer and local selections from your favorite wineries,...
  3. What Does A Funeral Cost?

    What does a funeral cost? Viegut Funeral Home takes the mystery out of your decision making, because the costs of...
  4. Why You Need To See The Shores Community

    We can tell you about the great location and amenities, but you need to see The Shores community in Longmont...
  5. Hot Stone Massage

    Experience the warmth of hot stone massage! A hot stone session can improve muscle relaxation, ease deep tension and help...