GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Man’s body found near Coal Creek…

Latest Headlines

Man’s body found near Coal Creek Saturday, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says death not suspicious

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A man was found dead Saturday morning in the area of Gross Dam Road and Coal Creek Canyon Drive near Coal Creek.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the man’s death is not thought to be suspicious, and that there is no threat to the public.

The release said the Boulder County Communications Center was notified about 10:15 a.m. that a 20- to 30-year-old man was not conscious and not breathing in the 31000 block of Coal Creek Drive. Rescuers from the Coal Creek Fire Department and American Medical Response were first on scene and pronounced the man dead at the scene, the release said.

Boulder County Coroner’s Office investigators and detectives from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

The identity of the man, as well as the cause and manner of his death, will be determined by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office, the release said.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Don’t Remodel—Refinish!

    Bathrooms and kitchens get a lot of heavy use. If yours could use an update, don’t remodel—refinish with Miracle Method...
  2. Your One-Stop Shop For The Best Beverages

    Wyatt’s Wet Goods is your one-stop shop for fine wines, unique craft beer and local selections from your favorite wineries,...
  3. What Does A Funeral Cost?

    What does a funeral cost? Viegut Funeral Home takes the mystery out of your decision making, because the costs of...
  4. Why You Need To See The Shores Community

    We can tell you about the great location and amenities, but you need to see The Shores community in Longmont...
  5. Hot Stone Massage

    Experience the warmth of hot stone massage! A hot stone session can improve muscle relaxation, ease deep tension and help...