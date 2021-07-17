Man’s body found near Coal Creek Saturday, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says death not suspicious

A man was found dead Saturday morning in the area of Gross Dam Road and Coal Creek Canyon Drive near Coal Creek.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the man’s death is not thought to be suspicious, and that there is no threat to the public.

The release said the Boulder County Communications Center was notified about 10:15 a.m. that a 20- to 30-year-old man was not conscious and not breathing in the 31000 block of Coal Creek Drive. Rescuers from the Coal Creek Fire Department and American Medical Response were first on scene and pronounced the man dead at the scene, the release said.

Boulder County Coroner’s Office investigators and detectives from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

The identity of the man, as well as the cause and manner of his death, will be determined by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office, the release said.