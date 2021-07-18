Boulder Creek Festival flowing strong, bringing out thousands for music, food and fun Saturday

Grills and music riffs were hot, and the lemonade and beer were cold as thousands gathered at the Boulder Creek Festival on Saturday.

The three-day event kicked off Friday and will wrap up Sunday. Last year’s 33rd annual festival took a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Typically, the festival takes place over Memorial Day weekend, alongside the popular Bolder Boulder race. But this year’s July date didn’t seem to discourage people, who turned out in droves to listen to a slew of live music and explore the 150 vendors selling wares from tie-dye dresses to pet collars, art, jewelry and purses.

Across the festival, located along Ninth and 14th streets and between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue, food booths also drew a crowd. Those drifting through Central Park on Saturday clutched grilled turkey legs, fresh empanadas and cardboard boats heaped with various styles of cuisine. Popsicles and sno-cones were also popular picks as temperatures soared into the 90s, with many a dog and human taking a dip in the creek.

Kacie Berman danced in a sundress and sunglasses, as the notes of live music from the bandshell carried across Central Park.

“It’s sun, fun, local everything,” Berman said. “I come every single year.”

Thinking about what it meant to be back at the festival this year, nearly brought tears to the Boulder resident’s eyes.

“It’s a tradition, and it always has been,” she said. “It’s something I always look forward to. I’ve always enjoyed the energy of it. Not having it last year was just another thing to be missed.”

To mark each festival, Berman buys a geode from a local vendor, and her collection has more than 30 rocks. Saturday, her mission was to find the vendor again so that she could at last continue her tradition.

The festival has long been a hallmark to kick off summer in Boulder, typically drawing roughly 50,000 people to participate. This year, though, event producer Team Player Productions made the move to host Boulder Creek Festival later in the summer.

Ryan Slater, executive event director for Team Player Productions, said thousands were drawn to the event over Friday and Saturday. Since the festival doesn’t require tickets and is free and open to the public to attend, he said he was not sure how the attendance compared with the 2019 festival. Though not having the traditional date and Bolder Boulder crowd may have been some hindrance, there was still a consistent ebb and flow of the crowd, he said.

“It’s just great to see people,” Slater said. “We’ve all had such a tough two years now. The fact that people are out and about, and the sun’s shining, and they’re seeing family and out here enjoying themselves — that’s what makes me happy.”

A testament to the magnitude of the crowd was a packed bandshell area Friday night when DeadPhish Orchestra performed. Slater said tickets to the Boulder Creek Beer Fest’s two Saturday sessions sold out and that as of about 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday’s session was also on course to be sold out.

At the festival on Saturday, Joe Donoughe and Katrin Iken invited people to give making their own sno-cone a whirl by running on a giant wooden hamster wheel that crushed a mound of ice into a cup. The fruit of the human hamster’s labor was a freshly crushed cup of ice that they could add a flavor of their choosing to.

Iken, owner of Big Wheel Beverages, said this was her first time at the festival with the contraption, which Donoughe first crafted to make frozen margaritas at a Cinco de Mayo party.

“It’s based on the Rube Goldberg concept that you can use simple machines in a row to complete a task,” Iken said. “It’s all mechanical, no electricity.”

The spinning wheel was popular with kids and adults alike at the festival.

“It’s so great to see everybody out,” Iken said. “There’s no masks, so you’re seeing all the smiles.”

On the other side of the park, Stele Ely, of Boulder, bobbed his head to the beat of the live music. Ely wore a hat with a softball-size inflatable globe dangling from it. Though he said he was having a great time, he was also on a mission Saturday to inspire people to fight climate change.

“I love partying here. I love this party planet. We’re in a bit of a pickle right now,” Ely said. “The average American should be able to dedicate one-fifth of their day to save our dying Earth.”

In the spirit of the festival, he also wanted to spread smiles. For everyone who pledged to spend 140 minutes a day helping the planet, through efforts like volunteering with 350.org, Sunrise Movement or Sierra Club, he would play them a song on his ukulele and tell them a joke.

The festival, he said, is a typical place where he goes to further this mission. As of roughly 1 p.m. Saturday, he said he had played about 25 songs on his ukulele since the festival kicked off Friday.

Just beginning to explore the festival Saturday was Josh Richard, of Boulder, and his dad, Steve Richard. Stumbling upon the festival Saturday was a pleasant surprise. Josh Richard said he brought his dad, who was visiting from Washington, to the park to go to the farmers market when they discovered the festival.

“We’re just seeing what’s going on,” Josh Richard said. “We’ve only done a half-circle, but I’m sure something will catch the eye. It seems kind of cool. I would definitely make it a regular thing.”

Steve Richard added:

“We’ve got these kinds of festivals in Washington, and it’s fun to see ingenuity and craftsmanship of people.”

A high priority on the father and son’s list was finding something to eat. They said they were ready to sample from the spectrum of food vendors.

Whether in search of food, vendors or some live music, Slater encouraged people to support local artists and businesses and kick back on the final day of the festival.

“Those that haven’t been here yet, we’re back,” Slater said. “We’ve got all the vendors. We’ve got all the bands playing. Everyone’s been great this weekend. (It) should be another beautiful day on Sunday. We will be here. We will be in the park, so come on down and say hi.”

Know before you go

What: Boulder Creek Festival

Where: Along Ninth and 14th streets and between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue

Cost to enter: Free

See what’s on tap Sunday at: bouldercreekfest.com/schedule