Boulder, Larimer County authors honored with book awards, nods in virtual summer ceremonies

Colorado Book Awards

Two Boulder County authors nabbed top 2021 prizes on June 26:

• R.L. Maizes won the General Fiction prize for “Other People’s Pets”

• Molly Tanzer won the Historical Fiction prize for “Creatures of Charm and Hunger”

Of 40 authors, these area creatives were also finalists:

• Pemba Sherpa, Creative Nonfiction, “Bridging Worlds: A Sherpa’s Story”

• Martha Freeman, Juvenile Fiction, “Born Curious: 20 Girls Who Grew Up to Be Awesome Scientists”

• Julia Bridgforth, Pictorial, “The Aspen Cookbook: 100+ favorite recipes from local chefs and restaurants”

• Juleah del Rosario, Young Adult Literature, “Turtle Under Ice”

Colorado Authors League

Five Boulder and Larimer County authors nabbed top 2021 prizes on July 17:

• Carol Ann Wilson, Boulder, “The Girl from Coke” won first place in Essays

• Kika Dorsey, Boulder, “Occupied: Vienna Is a Broken Man and Daughter of Hunger” won first place in Poetry

• Sheri Cobb South, Loveland, “Brother, Can You Spare a Crime?” won first place in Action/Adventure Fiction

• Valeria A. Szarek, Louisville, “Soar Ready: Medicine Poems for a Changing World” won first place in Poetry

• Sonja K. Solter, Louisville, “When You Know What I Know” won first place in Middle Grade Fiction