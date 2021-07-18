GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder, Larimer County authors honored with…

Latest Headlines

Boulder, Larimer County authors honored with book awards, nods in virtual summer ceremonies

By | fantzc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Colorado Book Awards

Two Boulder County authors nabbed top 2021 prizes on June 26:

R.L. Maizes won the General Fiction prize for “Other People’s Pets”

Molly Tanzer won the Historical Fiction prize for “Creatures of Charm and Hunger”

Of 40 authors, these area creatives were also finalists:

Pemba Sherpa, Creative Nonfiction, “Bridging Worlds: A Sherpa’s Story”

Martha Freeman, Juvenile Fiction, “Born Curious: 20 Girls Who Grew Up to Be Awesome Scientists”

Julia Bridgforth, Pictorial, “The Aspen Cookbook: 100+ favorite recipes from local chefs and restaurants”

Juleah del Rosario, Young Adult Literature, “Turtle Under Ice”

Colorado Authors League

Five Boulder and Larimer County authors nabbed top 2021 prizes on July 17:

Carol Ann Wilson, Boulder, “The Girl from Coke” won first place in Essays

“Occupied: Vienna is a Broken Man and Daughter of Hunger” by Kika Dorsey

Kika Dorsey, Boulder, “Occupied: Vienna Is a Broken Man and Daughter of Hunger” won first place in Poetry

Sheri Cobb South, Loveland, “Brother, Can You Spare a Crime?” won first place in Action/Adventure Fiction

Valeria A. Szarek, Louisville, “Soar Ready: Medicine Poems for a Changing World” won first place in Poetry

Sonja K. Solter, Louisville, “When You Know What I Know” won first place in Middle Grade Fiction

Christy Fantz | Central Features Editor

Christy Fantz has been covering Boulder's features beat for 15 years. As a longtime columnist for the Colorado Daily and current features editor for Boulder County newspapers, Fantz enjoys temporarily rendering readers' jaws agape with a little love tase now and again. It keeps us young.

More in Things To Do

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Proper Hydration Boosts Skin Health

    Proper hydration boosts skin health, lubricates joints, and helps to circulate oxygen throughout your body. It is essential for peak...
  2. What Will You Find At Between Friends?

    What will you find at Between Friends? The shopping at this upscale consignment boutique is amazing! With more than 120...
  3. These Could Be The Symptoms Of TMJ

    Do you experience earaches, or hear a popping sound when you open or close your mouth? These could be symptoms...
  4. Don’t Remodel—Refinish!

    Bathrooms and kitchens get a lot of heavy use. If yours could use an update, don’t remodel—refinish with Miracle Method...
  5. Your One-Stop Shop For The Best Beverages

    Wyatt’s Wet Goods is your one-stop shop for fine wines, unique craft beer and local selections from your favorite wineries,...