On display: Indigenous artwork at the Dairy, a…

Things To Do
Entertainment

On display: Indigenous artwork at the Dairy, a Niwot-centric exhibit and Tony Ortega’s Mexican-American mashups

Here's what's on the walls (and floors) of Front Range art galleries

“Now We Are Free,” an oil painting by Julia Bright, can be seen at Loveland Public Library through Sept. 30. The Boulder-based artist switched from painting primarily still lifes and started creating ocean scenes during the pandemic. (Julia Bright/Courtesy photo)
"Now We Are Free," an oil painting by Julia Bright, can be seen at Loveland Public Library through Sept. 30. The Boulder-based artist switched from painting primarily still lifes and started creating ocean scenes during the pandemic. (Julia Bright/Courtesy photo)
By | fantzc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder area

15th Street Gallery “Magia Chicana,” by Tony Ortega; open by appointment 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1708 15th St., Boulder; 303-447-2841; 15thstreetgalleryboulder.com

Ana’s Art Gallery Art from local, African and Caribbean artists; noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 958 Cherryvale Road, Boulder; 303-261-5936; anasartgallery.com

Art and Soul Gallery Eleanor Sabin works on display; gallery is open by appointment only; 1615 Pearl St., Boulder; 303-544-5803; artandsoulboulder.com

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art “Open Wall: Ceramics & Pottery,” self-curated community art exhibit and sale July 24-29; call for artists on July 23; “The Stubborn Influence of Painting,” work from U.S. and U.K. artists, through Sept. 6; “El movimiento sigue,” outdoor Los Seis de Boulder sculpture by Jasmine Baetz, through March 14, 2022; “Web Model Dot Space,” a suspended, bell-like dome by Aaron Jones and Waajeed, with critical writing by Wesley Taylor, through Aug. 1; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 1750 13th St., Boulder; 303-443-2122; bmoca.org

Canyon Theater and Gallery The next open call for art and exhibits will take place in August; 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 303-441-3100, boulderlibrary.org/exhibits

Dairy Arts Center “Sing Our Rivers Red” exhibit looks at epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women; “Art for Redemption,” featuring a series of incarcerated artists’ work, through July, outside of the building; sign up for one-hour slots 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; 303-440-7826; thedairy.org

Eldorado Springs Art Center The former dilapidated car repair shop turned art gallery features a sculpture garden and studio artist works; call for an appointment; 8 Chesebro Way, Eldorado Springs; 303-378-0454; eldoradospringsartcenter.com

The Gallery at the Bus Stop Apartments “What’s the Buzz?” a Boulder Art Association member show, through July 31; open Thursday-Saturday afternoons or by appointment; 4895 N. Broadway, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org

Lyons Redstone Museum Open for the summer season through Oct. 3; 9:30-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday; 340 High St., Lyons; lyonsredstonemuseum.com

Mary Williams Fine Arts “America the Beautiful,” through July 20; call for hours; 5311 Western Ave. #112, Boulder, 303-938-1588; marywilliamsfinearts.com

Museum of Boulder “Plein Air” preview exhibit gives a sneak peak at artists who are competing during fall county event, through July 12; “Memorial Crane Project,” by Karla Funderburk, through Sept. 17; “Drawing Parallels: Community Art & Artifacts from 2020,” through Sept. 17; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday; 2205 Broadway, Boulder; 303-449-3464; museumofboulder.org

Naropa University Art Galleries Closed until further notice; 6287 Arapahoe Ave. and 2130 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; naropa.edu

NCAR/UCAR Community Art Program Closed until further notice; National Center for Atmospheric Research Visitor Center, 1850 Table Mesa Drive, Boulder; 303-497-2570 or scied.ucar.edu

NoBo Art Center “Portraits of a Toppled World,” a 65-piece exhibit by Susan Murphy that captures the pandemic, through July 31; NoBo Art Center, 4929 N. Broadway, Unit E, Boulder; toppledworld.com

NoBo Art District First Fridays run 6-9 p.m. and feature self-guided tour of artist studios; 1-6 p.m. Second Saturdays feature local artists, food vendors, musicians and free family-friendly activities, through December; the artist-run collective runs along North Boulder and Lee Hill Drive; noboartdistrict.org

Phil Lewis Art Open noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 2034 Pearl St, unit 102, Boulder; 720-379-6249; phillewisart.com

R Gallery “Sheep,” by Boulder Art Association members; “Boulder We Love,” through Aug. 15; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 2027 Broadway, Boulder; 303-447-2841; rgallery.artRembrandt Yard Aboriginal, local and national art; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, call ahead; 1301 Spruce St., Boulder; 303-301-2972; rembrandtyard.com

SmithKlein Gallery California artist Deladier Almeida works on display, through July; noon-5 p.m. daily; 1116 Pearl St., Boulder; 303-444-7200; smithklein.com

CU Art Museum Will reopen to the public Aug. 17; 1085 18th St., Boulder; cuartmuseum.colorado.edu

University of Colorado Museum of Natural History Will reopen again this fall; University of Colorado Henderson Building, 15th and Broadway, Boulder; colorado.edu

Longmont area

Firehouse Art Center “Means of Production,” with Alexandra Knox, Manda Remmen and Noah Breuer, through July; artist-in-residence Janelle W. Anderson is in the South Gallery; gallery open by appointment Wednesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 667 Fourth Ave., Longmont; firehouseart.org

Longmont Museum “Enduring Impressions,” works of Degas, Monet, Pissarro and printmaker George William Thornley, through July 18; “Longmont 150,” Aug. 7-Jan. 9, opening reception 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 400 Quail Road, Longmont; longmontmuseum.org

Osmosis Gallery “Why Not Niwot?” a juried show about the unique town, through Aug. 31; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 290 Second Ave., Niwot; osmosisartgallery.com

Northern Colorado

Art Center of Estes Park “Becky’s Family and Friends,” mixed media by Becky Gilberto, Brenda Nelson, Meredith Lockhart and Monte Michener; through July 17; “Face of Fiber in the Rockies — 2021,” works by Barbara Yates Beasley, Lisa Charles, Jo Fitsell and Emilia Pomomarev, through July 17; “The Joy Of Diversity,” mixed media by Cynthia Price Reedy, jewelry by Eli Roehl, July 23-Aug. 24; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; 517 Big Thompson Ave., Estes Park; artcenterofestes.com

Artworks Loveland “Interfacing With Missed Connections,” mixed media looks at reconnection, through July 31; “Out of Place, Out of Bounds,” highlights fiber and fiber techniques, through Aug. 28; opening reception 1-6 p.m. July 17; 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday; 310 N. Railroad Ave., Loveland; artworksloveland.org

 

Christy Fantz | Central Features Editor

Christy Fantz has been covering Boulder's features beat for 15 years. As a longtime columnist for the Colorado Daily and current features editor for Boulder County newspapers, Fantz enjoys temporarily rendering readers' jaws agape with a little love tase now and again. It keeps us young.

