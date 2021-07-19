GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder City Council continuing with affordable…

News

Boulder City Council continuing with affordable housing community benefit provision

By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder City Council opted to continue with the city’s current community benefit provisions that incentivize development that includes affordable housing.

As such, it will not move forward with the second phase of the community benefit project that would have offered a similar incentive for affordable commercial space for nonprofits, arts organizations and more.

In choosing to continue with the current program, Boulder will keep the current residential requirement that requires more permanently affordable units or an increased in-lieu fee to the affordable housing fund in a building for those that propose including a fourth or fifth floor or floor area above a zoning district height limit.

“If we must charge for extra height, all things considered, I’d rather that go toward affordable housing,” Councilmember Bob Yates said in last Tuesday’s Boulder City Council meeting.

Councilmember Aaron Brockett agreed.

“Obviously affordable housing is a critical, critical need in our community and we could use all the funding we can get for it,” Brockett said.

However, he hoped that affordable commercial space would be considered in the future.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Composite Decks For Colorado’s Conditions

    Want to build a composite deck that lasts? Budget Home Supply helps homeowners create composite decks for Colorado’s conditions. You’ll...
  2. Proper Hydration Boosts Skin Health

    Proper hydration boosts skin health, lubricates joints, and helps to circulate oxygen throughout your body. It is essential for peak...
  3. What Will You Find At Between Friends?

    What will you find at Between Friends? The shopping at this upscale consignment boutique is amazing! With more than 120...
  4. These Could Be The Symptoms Of TMJ

    Do you experience earaches, or hear a popping sound when you open or close your mouth? These could be symptoms...
  5. Don’t Remodel—Refinish!

    Bathrooms and kitchens get a lot of heavy use. If yours could use an update, don’t remodel—refinish with Miracle Method...