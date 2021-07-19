Boulder City Council continuing with affordable housing community benefit provision

Boulder City Council opted to continue with the city’s current community benefit provisions that incentivize development that includes affordable housing.

As such, it will not move forward with the second phase of the community benefit project that would have offered a similar incentive for affordable commercial space for nonprofits, arts organizations and more.

In choosing to continue with the current program, Boulder will keep the current residential requirement that requires more permanently affordable units or an increased in-lieu fee to the affordable housing fund in a building for those that propose including a fourth or fifth floor or floor area above a zoning district height limit.

“If we must charge for extra height, all things considered, I’d rather that go toward affordable housing,” Councilmember Bob Yates said in last Tuesday’s Boulder City Council meeting.

Councilmember Aaron Brockett agreed.

“Obviously affordable housing is a critical, critical need in our community and we could use all the funding we can get for it,” Brockett said.

However, he hoped that affordable commercial space would be considered in the future.