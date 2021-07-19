GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder police looking for SUV driver following crash with moped

Boulder police are searching for a black SUV following a crash on Monday. (Courtesy of Boulder Police Department)
Boulder Police Department officers are searching for the driver of an SUV in connection to a crash that injured a moped driver on Monday.

About 3 p.m. Monday, a man was riding his moped near the intersection of Ninth and Pearl streets when a black, mid-sized SUV pulled out in front of him, according to a news release. The moped driver braked and overturned to avoid striking the SUV.

The driver of the moped, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to Boulder Community Health with serious injuries that were not life-threatening, the release states.

Based on witness statements, the SUV was parked on the east side of Ninth Street against barriers closing Pearl Street for about seven minutes before the crash, the release states. A passenger entered the back passenger side of the vehicle just before the incident, indicating that the SUV might be a ride sharing vehicle such as a Lyft or Uber.

The SUV driver is described as a white or Latina woman with dark hair in her late 20s to early 30s.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Accident Report Specialist Joe Fischer with the Boulder Police Department at 303-503-0406 and reference case 21-06260.

