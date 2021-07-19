Majority of Boulder’s work plan items on track

Now that 2021 is more than halfway complete, Boulder is on track for the majority of the 13 goals set forth in its work plan. However, three projects are behind schedule and at least one is temporarily on pause.

In the city’s work plan for the year, Boulder City Council outlined 13 major priorities: COVID-19 pandemic response and recovery, CU South, Vision Zero, police oversight, racial equity, the Financial Strategy Study Committee, phase two of the community benefit project, the East Boulder Subcommunity Plan, phase two of the use tables and standards project, homelessness, housing, the Boulder-Xcel Energy partnership and the Climate Mobilization Action Plan.

The items that are off track — phase two of the community benefit project, the East Boulder Subcommunity Plan and phase two of the use tables and standards project — all involve Boulder’s Planning and Development Services department.

“While we don’t anticipate being able to complete any of the original adoption actions … staff are working to reassess the trajectory of these items,” Taylor Reimann, who serves as assistant to the City Council, said in Tuesday’s meeting.

The East Boulder Subcommunity Plan, which will guide decisions in east Boulder, is behind schedule. Staff is striving to complete 90% of that project by the end of 2021 and will return to City Council on July 27 with an update.

Phase two of the community benefit project is off trajectory, primarily because the City Council in mid-June decided to move in a different direction on the project.

The use tables and standards project, which aims to bring the table outlining allowed land uses in various zoning districts more in line with the Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan, is on hold until the city can hire a new project manager to lead the work.

“Unfortunately, we are not going to be able to complete that goal, even though we have advertised and are working to sufficiently rehire the position that has handled that work,” Planning and Development Services Director Jacob Lindsey said.

Despite a few setbacks, the Council generally felt good about the status of the various work plan projects. All other projects, including adoption of the racial equity plan, revised climate goals and continued work on the South Boulder Creek flood mitigation project and draft annexation agreement for CU South, are on schedule.

“It looks like this Council is going to deliver three ongoing projects to the next Council, which is really not too bad,” Mayor Sam Weaver said.

University Hill

In addition to its prioritized work plan items, the City Council identified a number of other tasks and items during and after the Council’s annual retreat in January.

Following the March 6 riot in Boulder’s University Hill neighborhood, for example, City Council members asked staff to begin researching ideas to prevent such a thing from happening again.

Councilmember Rachel Friend, one of those leading the push for that work, asked about the status of the project, which is slated to take about 18 months.

The city is working with a consultant to guide the process. According to Brenda Ritenour, neighborhood liaison, the majority of the data analysis, research and other work involved is frontloaded.

“Then we can start to bring things to you that need to come before (the council) and can just start doing the things that don’t need to come before you,” she said.

Further, City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde noted staff has been working with the Boulder Area Rental Housing Association to leverage the organization’s expertise and to learn more about a potential tenant/landlord education program.

The city will provide an update in a yet-to-be-determined future meeting.