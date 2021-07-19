One person injured following crash in Boulder

One person is injured following a crash on Monday in Boulder.

A driver headed northbound on at Foothills Parkway and Colorado Avenue did not stop at a red light and crashed into the vehicle in front of it causing that vehicle to then hit the vehicle in front of it as well, said Sgt. Michael Marquez with Boulder Police Department.

Marquez said one driver reported minor injuries. He did not know if there were passengers in any of the vehicles.

“A tow truck has been called,” he said. “We are not getting complaints of major backups.”