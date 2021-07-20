Boulder city attorney hiring process delayed

Boulder will continue its city attorney search in an effort to find a candidate with more municipal experience.

Initially, the city named two finalists: Breena Meng, assistant city attorney in Chandler, Ariz., and Adam Mingal, general counsel for the Department of Aging and Community Living in Washington, D.C. The city hosted a community forum where the public could ask questions as well as sessions with city staff. However, feedback from staff indicated an interest in finding a candidate with more direct experience.

“There’s a desire to look at candidates who have municipal or perhaps county experience that is very similar to Boulder,” Human Resources Director Jen Sprinkle said in a Boulder City Council update on Tuesday.

“We certainly want the person we hire to be successful and have buy in from the people who need to work well with this person,” Councilmember Rachel Friend, a member of the hiring subcommittee, agreed.

Boulder City Council will discuss a revamped job listing on July 27 ahead of continuing the search that’s expected to extend into the late summer or early fall.

Former City Attorney Tom Carr, who had been in the role since 2010, served his final day on June 11. He initially announced his retirement but has since been hired to serve as county counsel in Washington County, Ore. Interim City Attorney Sandra Llanes will remain in that role as the search continues.