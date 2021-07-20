Longmont nonprofit, county target invasive weed at Calwood Fire burn scar

A nuisance weed has been making itself at home in Boulder County, but a Longmont nonprofit and open space officials are hoping to send it packing.

Though the yellow flowers and dandelion-like fluff of the rush skeletonweed may blend in as a harmless wildflower, the prolific perennial has the potential to choke out native plants. Boulder County Parks and Open Space officials, who monitor for a litany of noxious weeds, discovered rush skeletonweed growing on about 320 acres of the Calwood Fire burn scar, including an area that overlaps a burn scar from the 2003 Overland Fire and an area near U.S. 36.

Now, Can’d Aid and Boulder County Parks and Open Space need volunteer help getting to the root of the problem. The partners are hosting two volunteer opportunities to remove the noxious weed from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Heil Valley Ranch and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 29 at the same location.

The rush skeletonweed, a native to the Asian and Mediterranean region, is an invasive noxious weed that the Colorado Department of Agriculture deems a List A Species, meaning it is a priority for removal.

Amanda Hatfield, Boulder County Parks and Open Space senior volunteer works project coordinator, said List A weeds are basically “public enemy number one” when it comes to the invasive plant-species world.

“One of the things that’s crazy about the (rush skeletonweed) is that it produces a crazy amount of seeds,” Hatfield said. “One plant can produce up to 20,000 seeds, as well as it produces offshoots from its roots.”

The Calwood Fire sparked on Oct. 17 near the Calwood Education Center. The fire, which was contained Nov. 14, burned 10,105 acres and is the largest fire in the county’s history. The south side of Heil Valley Ranch remains closed through Sept. 30, due to damage caused by the blaze.

Rush skeletonweed is known to lock down roots in areas decimated by wildfire.

“That’s when these invasive weeds like to move in,” Hatfield said. “It’s an opportunity to get a foothold, yet again. We did quite a few native seed dispersals out there, in the springtime. Those are starting to come in too, so we’re trying to get those out of there to really give those (native plants) a chance to grow.”

Abbi Arneson, Can’d Aid program coordinator, said the nonprofit and county have tackled a number of projects together in the past. This was another opportunity to rally people, this time to help in the aftermath of the Calwood Fire.

“The wildfires really wreaked havoc on the trails we love and use all the time,” Arenson said. “People are ready to get out and give back to their own community. This is a really prime opportunity for people in Boulder County to spend a day giving back and making our trails better.”

The Colorado Department of Agriculture reports on its website that the notorious weed has been found in both Boulder and El Paso counties.

Knowing just how the rush skeletonweed hitched a ride to the burn scar can only be speculated on, Hatfield said. The plant has been known to have passenger seeds cling to construction materials or hang on to shoes and clothing. With road projects and personnel moving across the area to fight the fire and remediate the aftermath, the rush skeletonweed had a few chances for a ticket to its new home.

“This is just how weeds are, there is no one to blame,” Hatfield said. “It doesn’t take a lot to get a hold on where they are, especially in a burn area that is not only disturbed, but that freshly burned vegetation kind of creates a nice little environment for seeds to grow.”

Each of the two volunteer opportunities is limited to 25 people. Those interested in lending a hand can sign up through Can’d Aid’s website at candaid.org. Volunteer opportunities are listed at the bottom of the home page.

Looking ahead, Hatfield and Arneson said the partners hope to have more volunteer opportunities down the line for Calwood Fire remediation projects, including trail maintenance and fence and sign replacement. When a date and time are determined, those projects will also be posted on Can’d Aid’s website.

“I think we’re so lucky to live where we live — there are so many people willing to help,” Hatfield said. “A lot of people would kind of scoff at the idea of taking time after work to pull weeds, but this community really likes to step up. We couldn’t do our job without them.”