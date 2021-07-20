Man arrested in Broomfield in connection to Adams County homicide

A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Broomfield in connection to a June homicide in Adams County.

A CodeRED alert was issued shortly before noon Tuesday in the area of the Cimarron Village Mobile Home Park, near Perry Street and West 121st Place. The suspect was considered dangerous and residents were told to shelter in place. Broomfield police temporarily closed Perry Street.

Allen Davies, 34, was arrested on a nationwide extradition on homicide, Public Information Officer Rachel Welte said. Online court records show a warrant was issued on charges of first-degree murder after deliberation and felony menacing stemming from a June 8 incident that occurred at 4:43 a.m.

There was no further danger to the community after Davies was arrested. The CodeRED was lifted shortly after noon and Perry Street reopened.

Welte did not know the name of the victim or what homicide case Davies was connected to.

This story is developing and will be updated.