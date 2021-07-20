Rocky Mountain Gamer: Zelda’s ‘Skyward Sword’ soars to Switch

“I’m not a fan of motion-controlled games. Something about standing in my living room, flailing about like a rabid duck, makes me want to forget gaming and take up beer collecting.” – Rocky Mountain Gamer 11/18/2011

The above is the opening sentence to my original review of “The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword” for Nintendo’s Wii. Despite my animosity for motion controls, I completely enjoyed the game.

But, for those unfamiliar with the game, let’s back up a little.

“The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD” (now HD) stands as the first chapter in the “Legend of Zelda” timeline. It shows how Link, Zelda and the glorious world of Hyrule began.

Opening far above the surface in Skyloft, Link and his bird companion, the Crimson Loftwing, embark on a quest to find the missing Zelda. This journey takes him to the fearful surface below, and across the expansive (if someone barren) skies as well.

What follows is a rollicking adventure, arguably one of the series’ finest, featuring plenty of dungeon exploring, item-collecting and even crafting.

Those who love 2017’s “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” will find the origin of many of that game’s ideas. Things like the stamina meter and the ability to glide from tall places.

Don’t expect the same kind of adventure, though. “Skyward Sword” presents itself as a more traditional “Zelda” game, while “Breath of the Wild” blew things apart with its open-world and vast, densely populated landscape.

Unique to “Skyward Sword” is the necessity to direct your sword blows in battle and even some puzzles. Which brings us back to those motion controls.

Originally designed to use with the Wiimote Plus (a more sensitive version of the original Wii controller), players thrusted their sword forward, hacked vertically, horizontally and diagonally, and even performed spin moves while swinging wildly about their game rooms.

This is still possible, with the use of the much more accurate Switch Joy-Cons. And, like with the original, you will control more than Link’s sword. His bow and shield also come into play quite often.

So if you plan to use the motion controls, you should plan on sweating. A lot. For about 80 hours.

Thankfully, motion controls are no longer the only game in town.

Players can now choose to stick with buttons and control sticks to guide Link both above and beneath the clouds. Those directionally based sword moves are now done with the right control stick, flicking it in the right direction to devastating effect.

In my original review, I went so far as to say the game, “wouldn’t work as well without those dreaded motion controls.”

A decade later I admit I was wrong. The game plays equally well with a Pro Controller or even in handheld mode with Joy-Cons docked.

Nintendo included a number of other quality-of-life improvements as well.

Most notably, players have full camera control now. In the original the camera could only be snap-positioned behind link with the press of a button. It was functional but jerky, and one of the few real low-points of the gameplay.

Now you just hold the L-button while moving the right stick. It takes some getting used to but works quite well.

Other changes, while appreciated, are more subtle, like the ability to skip cutscenes if you’re one of those players just dying to pick up the pace.

One key improvement — the ability to fast-travel between the Surface and Skyloft — is unfortunately locked behind a $25 amiibo. While the diminutive sculpture of Zelda and her loftwing is lovely, it’s also really hard to find, keeping both the figure and the useful upgrade out of the hands of many players.

Hopefully Nintendo will address this and unlock the feature for everyone in the near future.

For some reason, “The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD” is garnering lower review scores than the original version. While “Breath of the Wild” certainly raised the bar on “Zelda” games, this underappreciated gem still deserves the time and attention of adventure game fans. My rating between the versions remains unchanged.

“The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD”

From: Nintendo

Rated: E 10+

Who it’s for: Switch owners in the mood for a rousing adventure in Hyrule

Console: Switch

Grade: A+