Boulder seeking input through virtual meeting on fire rescue station

Boulder will host a virtual public meeting on Thursday in which residents can ask questions and give feedback on the city’s new Fire-Rescue Station 3.

Those interested should register for the 6 p.m. virtual meeting at bouldercolorado.gov/events/fire-station-3-community-meeting.

The new station will be built on land purchased by the city in January 2019, located at 2875 and 2751 30th St. It’s hoped that the new building will allow for faster response times in the area along the 30th street corridor near Valmont Road.

Representatives from the Fire-Rescue department, facilities department and the participating architecture firm will be present. They will provide information regarding the site plan, building design, road work and the overall project schedule which includes an estimated completion date.

Residents are encouraged to submit questions or comments by email to FAMCustomerService@BoulderColorado.gov, and they can be submitted after the Thursday livestream, before Aug. 6, for comment before the next public hearing.