Smoke from distant fires making impact on Boulder County

Boulder County is experiencing an increase in levels of both ozone and fine particulate matter as wildfire smoke from hundreds of miles away drifts into the area.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council have issued an alert, and experts urge community members to take action to keep themselves healthy.

According to the National Weather Service, the smoke in Boulder County is from a combination of multiple fires in northern California, Oregon, Wyoming and even British Columbia.

Generally, Colorado will continue to see smoke through the summer, until the end of active wildfire season, officials said. Forecasters do anticipate a bit of relief in the next few days, however, as current wind patterns are pushing the smoke to the north and east of Boulder County.

“The smoke that we’re seeing along the Front Range is really elevating the air quality index to higher than it would typically be,” said Dan Welsh, an air quality meteorologist with the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division.

The CDPHE and the Regional Air Quality Council issued an ozone action day alert at 4 p.m. Tuesday for the Front Range urban corridor. The alert will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Welsh, ozone levels are typically higher in the summer than other times of year, but the wildfire smoke is contributing to the increase.

Colleen Reid, an environmental epidemiologist and health geographer at the University of Colorado Boulder, explained how the particulate matter from the smoke can have negative effects on human health.

“Particulate matter, also known as PM2.5, is liquid and solid particles that are 2.5 microns or smaller,” she said. For wildfires, the particles are even smaller — only about 1 micron. Because these particles are so small, they can get deeper into people’s lungs.

“Particles in the lungs can cause decreased lung function. For people who have lung disease, it can make them need to use rescue medication more often. For people with other chronic lung disease, those people will be showing up in emergency rooms, and some of the more extreme cases could be hospitalized,” Reid said.

People who are generally healthy may experience a dry throat, coughing and itchy and watery eyes, but are likely to recover.

Both Welsh and Reid recommend that Boulder County residents take precautions during the rest of the wildfire season, which experts have seen grow more lengthy in recent years.

“I think the most important thing for people in Colorado, who love to be outside, is to watch the air pollution forecasts,” Reid said. “Look at the air quality index and take precautions when it gets into orange, red or purple.”

Welsh recommended multiple methods for limiting the amount of smoke that can enter homes. Primarily, he suggests keeping windows and doors closed.

“An indoor filter would help as well,” he said, “and even if you don’t have air conditioning, you can run a home furnace on a fan setting which can help filter smoke. A makeshift approach is to put an air filter on a box fan, keep that running, and that will circulate the air to get rid of pollution.”

Welsh emphasized that it is most important to pay attention.

“Stay aware of not only the conditions around you, but how your body may be responding to those conditions,” he said.