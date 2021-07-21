GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Taste of Fort Collins to pack in a sold-out crowd with headliners Nelly and Spin Doctors

A limited amount of tickets for Saturday will be available at the gate

Fans revel in live music at Taste of Fort Collins 2019 in Washington Park. The family-friendly event returns to Washington Park and Civic Center Park, in Old Town Fort Collins, on Saturday and Sunday. While weekend passes are sold out, folks are encouraged to head to the gate at noon for a chance to purchase a day pass for Saturday. (Townsquare Media/Courtesy photo)
By | kmccort@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

When you hear the phrase “It’s getting hot in here” at this weekend’s Taste of Fort Collins, it likely won’t be in reference to a food vendor’s spicy wings or a flaming grill, but rather the echo of Nelly lyrics.

Attendees peruse food offerings at Taste of Fort Collins 2019. (Townsquare Media/Courtesy photo)

The St. Louis rapper, who rose to fame in the early-aughts with hits “Hot in Herre,” and “Ride Wit Me,” will close out the festival Sunday at 7 p.m. He’s dipped into the world of pop-country music with collaborations with Florida Georgia Line, most recently lending his skills to the 2021 track “Lil Bit.”

Also on the bill are ‘90s darlings the Spin Doctors, who broke on to the scene with “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t be Wrong” from the debut and multi-platinum studio album “Pocket Full of Kryptonite.” The New York City band headlines Saturday at 8 p.m.

“The live business is just barely getting its footing coming out of the pandemic, which certainly adds some complications, however, the chaos did offer a silver lining in that some artists are doing one-offs as opposed to routed tours,” said Evan Harrison, president and chief revenue officer of Townsquare Media Northern Colorado — a company that owns and operates radio, digital and marketing services as well as live events.

Nelly will headline Taste of Fort Collins on Sunday. (Jonathan Mannion/Columbia Records/Courtesy photo)

The 2019 Taste of Fort Collins brought to the stage lovelytheband, Rick Springfield, Dreamers and Uncle Kracker.

“Our booking process is pretty simple,” Harrison said. “We look at who is available and what will resonate best with our audience. We like to cater to a broad spectrum of music fans.”

Last year, Taste of Fort Collins adapted to a virtual fest format to stay within those COVID safety guidelines. Organizers are excited to ring in the fest’s return to Civic Center Park and Washington Park, in Old Town Fort Collins, with acts that are sure to conjure nostalgia among attendees.

“We play Spin Doctors hits still on the top radio station in NoCo, Retro 102.5, so that made a lot of sense,” Harrison said. “And when Nelly became available, we knew that would be the ultimate party and had to jump on that booking. It’s a real balancing act, as we want to keep ticket prices low, but event production expenses have gone way up. We’re really happy with where we landed this year with the headliners.”

In addition to well-known names that made it big on a national level years ago, Taste of Fort Collins has provided a platform for a diverse array of regional talent.

“As for the local entertainers, for a few years now we’ve had hundreds of acts submit songs and videos and popular vote helps determine who we book,” Harrison said. “It’s funny — when I moved here three years ago — I was told it’s the same bands every time and we don’t have much talent here in NoCo. Our 17 local performers will prove that completely false, we had tens of thousands of people engage and vote, pretty cool.”

Spin Doctors will headline Taste of Fort Collins on Saturday. (Northstar Artists/Courtesy photo)

Among this year’s fan-picked acts are Pandas & People, Lady Demin and Michael Morrow & the Culprits.

“In 2019, we pre-sold several thousand tickets,” Harrison said. “This year, not only did the musical lineup speak to our community, but we have a lot of pent-up demand. Everyone wants to get out with friends and family and have a good time. We sold nearly 10,000 tickets in 10 days.”

While two-day passes are no longer available and Sunday’s lineup is sold out, folks are encouraged to visit the venue on Saturday for a chance to purchase a limited amount of tickets for Saturday.

“We did make available a small quantity of walk-up tickets on Saturday and we anticipate they will sell out quickly,” Harrison said. “The best bet is to get there at noon if you want to get in.”

The crowd at Taste of Fort Collins 2019 at Washington Park. (Townsquare Media/Courtesy photo)

In addition to a varied musical lineup, foodies can rejoice in plenty of culinary options. Nosh NoCo will have an area featuring dishes from local restaurants.

Food trucks — along with options from Odell Brewing, New Belgium, Budweiser and specialty drinks from CopperMuse Distillery — will also be part of the weekend’s offerings.

“I love the layout of our venue,” Harrison said. “You have shade in Washington Park to sit down and enjoy some local food and drink. You’ve got the kid zone, hundreds of vendors to peruse/support — I bought a killer hammock in 2019 — and 21 acts on stage. What a perfect day out in Fort Collins.”

