Boulder woman among 2 killed in crash on Colo. 14 near Ault

The two women killed in the two-vehicle collision on Colo. 14 in Weld County early Wednesday morning have been identified.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office identified Zoee Patchouli Knasel of Fort Collins as the 25-year-old driver of the pickup truck involved in the crash. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as 25-year-old Alexis Janine Moritz of Boulder.

About 4 a.m. Wednesday, the women were heading westbound on Colo. 14, where Knasel’s truck collided with a semi-tractor trailer, according to reports. Both occupants of the pickup were pronounced dead at the scene.

Colorado State Patrol reported the driver of the semi faced no or minor injuries.

CSP continues to investigate this crash. The cause of death and final manner await the autopsy and laboratory results, according to the coroner’s office.