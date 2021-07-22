Flatirons Food Film Festival on Boulder’s weekend menu

The table is set this weekend for the Flatirons Food Film Festival, an annual Boulder event that features films on food, food culture and the ideas surrounding the way we eat.

This year, the festival will celebrate its ninth iteration and will feature a set of films on the human cost required by the food and agriculture industry.

This virtual series, called “Farm Labor: The Human Cost of Your Food”, features two films on the subject. The first is titled “Dolores” and is an award-winning documentary on Dolores Huerta, who co-founded the United Farm Workers union alongside César Chávez. The second movie, “Food Chains,” is a documentary about a farmworker advocacy group in Florida that combats the poor treatment of workers in the area.

Julia Joun, the festival’s organizer, hopes this series will have a special impact on those who decide to view the documentaries.

“I think a lot of people don’t know a lot about farmworkers and working conditions in farms, or maybe even where their food comes from. Sometimes it seems like our food comes wrapped in plastic in the supermarket and it’s not clear where that food comes from,” said Joun.

Her idea for a farm labor series came after Joun had decided to add “Dolores” to the list of films that would play at the festival, she said.

“We can’t have a film just about farmworkers in the past. Farmworkers are important now and that’s actually why I decided to add a program on present-day activism,” Joun said.

“Food Chains” is the film Joun chose to look at present-day activism. Its director, Sanjay Rawal, has a special connection to farm work, the environment and Boulder.

“My dad worked in agriculture in Colorado through CU Boulder and then Colorado State (in) Fort Collins. I suppose, in a sense, this film has Colorado roots,” said Rawal.

Rawal said that his inspiration for this documentary came from his own experiences growing up. His father worked in agriculture in Colorado before moving to California to work in the tomato industry. It was here where he says he saw how farmers had lost a lot of power to large chains and buyers in the industry.

His film, he said, comes at a time where buyers are disconnected from the process that makes the products they consume.

“Most of us, as consumers, just see the shocks when it comes to lack of supply in a grocery store or increased prices…We really have no idea how those forces play out across the entire supply chain,” Rawal said.

“Dolores” and “Food Chains” will play this weekend, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for the virtual screening are available at flatironsfoodfilm.eventive.org/welcome.