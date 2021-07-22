GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

LightDeck Diagnostics promotes VP to CEO

LightDeck Diagnostics, the trade name for medical test maker mBio Diagnostics Inc., has elevated executive vice president of corporate development Nick Traggis to CEO.

Former CEO Chris Myatt will take over the role of chief innovation officer, according to a LightDeck news release. Additionally, Bob Silverman has been named chairman of the board of directors.

“Chris and I have a long history of building companies together. He and the team have built something really special at LightDeck Diagnostics, and the platform has amazing potential,” Traggis said in the release. “I look forward to leading the company into our next phase of growth and long-term success. I am also excited to continue to collaborate with Chris and Bob as we execute on our shared vision of delivering a diagnostic platform that decentralizes testing to bring lab-quality diagnostics to the point-of-need.”

The personnel moves come just weeks after LightDeck secured a $35.1 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to increase production capacity of its COVID-19 antibody test.

