MECHA Fitness opening new Louisville gym

Business

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder-born gym MECHA Fitness is opening a new location in Louisville.

“Since opening our first studio in 2006, we’ve seen tremendous participation and support, and we love how dedicated our students are to experiencing the benefits of our unique classes,” MECHA founder Rebecca Baack said in a statement. “Construction is underway at our new location, and we look forward to sharing our progress, the grand opening date and special membership deals with our fans.”

The new location will be at 1817 Colo. 42.

