Boulder County Parks & Open Space’s ‘Plein Air’ juried art show now accepting submissions

Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro and Pierre-Auguste Renoir — sometimes under the shade of an oak or umbrella — spent many a day outdoors putting paint to canvas.

Local creatives carrying on the tradition of capturing the beauty of nature outside of the confines of a studio will have an opportunity to display their work this fall.

Boulder County Parks & Open Space is currently accepting submissions for its fifth juried Outdoor Creations Plein Air Art Show featuring county public lands through Aug. 25.

Entries must feature Boulder County Parks & Open Space properties. Entries of other open space areas, such as Chautauqua Park, Boulder Falls and Rocky Mountain National Park, will not be accepted.

BoulderCounty.org has provided a list of parks and trails and a map of recommended areas for those looking to narrow the search of subjects.

Applicants can work in a variety of mediums including oil, watercolor, acrylic, ink, pastel, pencil and even 3D media such as cloth, wood and clay.

Jurors include artists Susan Steven, Lindsay Jane Ternes and Clare Scott.

Unlike other shows, entries do not have to be created during a specific time. Although, entries that have been featured in a previous Boulder County “En Plein Air” exhibit are not eligible.

The exhibit will be on display from Nov. 12-Dec. 30 at The Great Frame Up, at 430 Main St., in Longmont.

Winners will receive cash prizes.

This year, a Best in Show prize will be awarded in the name of Ron Stewart. Stewart served as the Parks & Open Space director from 1999 to 2016 and was instrumental in the creation of the county Open Space program.

Artists can submit up to four pieces for a submission fee of $30 that will benefit Boulder County Parks & Open Space Foundation.

Organizers have outlined a set of rules and guidelines for participants to follow. Artists can apply online by visiting bouldercountyopenspace.org/art-show/app