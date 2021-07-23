CDOT lowers speed limit at U.S. 36 curve; residents wonder whether more can be done to mitigate crashes

When Annie Mannering lies in bed at night, she can hear the low rumble of cars driving on the highway beneath where her house sits.

Mannering’s home is on a hill at the apex of a curve on U.S. 36 near Lyons. Over the years, she has heard and watched many crashes occur along the treacherous roadway.

“I have seen a lot (of crashes) and several people have died on this curve,” she said. “At one point, a big truck hauling gravel went around this curve and the gravel part came loose and went into the ditch. I’ve had my mailbox taken out a number of times.”

She recalled one frigid winter night when she saw the glow of lights in the river near her home. A car had driven off the road and was stuck. She and her neighbors went down to help.

In the 48 years Mannering has lived in her home at 16000 block of North St. Vrain Drive, she has not seen many improvements made to mitigate crashes at the curve near her house, she said.

“Before the flood, there was a lady that lived up the road and was coming back from church and had an accident on the curve and died,” she said. “The church put up a sign warning people of the curve and after the flood, CDOT (Colorado Department of Transportation) took it away. It is a dangerous curve.”

After the 2013 flood, CDOT shifted the curve on U.S. 36 to move it farther away from the North St. Vrain Creek, Jared Fiel, communications manager with CDOT, wrote in an email. The road was closed in September 2013 and reopened in November of the same year, according to past reporting.

The most recent of the major crashes on the stretch of road occurred April 27 when a tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline crashed on the curve, spilling roughly 1,000 to 1,600 gallons of gasoline, the Environmental Protection Agency reported. Some of the fuel leaked into the North St. Vrain Creek, killing fish.

The semi-tanker rolled while the driver was rounding a curve just northwest of Lyons and close to the north intersection of Apple Valley Road. The driver was estimated to be traveling 45 mph around the curve.

As a result of the tanker rollover, CDOT decided to take another look at the curve and completed a speed study of the area, Fiel said. The study examined crash data from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2020.

The study recommended that the existing 45 mph and 50 mph speed limits be changed to 40 mph from mile markers 16.03 to 19.75 for drivers headed east and from mile markers 16.01 to 19.77 for drivers headed west, Fiel wrote in an email.

“The limits will go into place when the signs are installed,” he wrote in an email. “Of course, the key to getting safety results from this reduction will be getting people to drive those speeds. That often comes down to enforcement and, well, common sense. We are hoping both will be used in this instance.”

Mannering was pleased to hear about the reduced speed limit signs and wonders whether guard rails would also help prevent cars from veering off the road and into the ditch.

“All I can do is assume that the railings have some value,” she said. “Certainly more warning signs would help.”

Lyons Town Administrator Victoria Simonsen said Lyons became a sounding board for locals wanting to express their concerns and frustrations with the safety of the curve after the tanker rollover.

“We hope that they have lowered (the speed limit) enough,” she said. “It is not in our jurisdiction, so we really don’t have any say over it. Unless they redesign it, I think speed is the only thing. Speed was the factor (of the rollover) so if they have reduced it, that’s a good start but only if people follow it.”

Chris Weber, property manager of Stone Mountain Lodge & Cabins, said the curve on U.S. 36 is right in front of the lodge’s property.

“We have seen numerous crashes,” he said. “There have been a few crashes that have happened on our fence. It tends to happen shortly after they spread salt on the ground. We have seen some bad motorcycle accidents.”

When crashes occur, it often disrupts guests’ stay at Stone Mountain Lodge & Cabins, Weber said. Often times when the road closes after a crash, police let guests through but it still causes delays and anxiety.

Weber thinks many drivers who crash on the curve are not familiar with the roads. In addition to lowering the speed limit, he suggests having a police officer monitor the roadway.

“I would really like them to expand the highway,” he said. “There is a crazy amount of traffic here.”