Naropa sells Snow Lion Apartments for $9.4M

Business

Naropa University offloaded the Snow Lion Apartments community at 1900 Goss St. in Boulder this month to a local residential real estate company.

The buyer, 1900 Goss St. LLC, bought the property for $9.4 million, Boulder County real estate records show. That entity is registered to the Pearl Street address of Latitude 40 Inc.

The complex, which totals more than 24,000 square feet, features 38 one- and two-bedroom rental units.

Built in 1973, the complex last sold in 2005 for $3.2 million.

Snow Lion is just a few blocks from Naropa’s Boulder campus and has served as off-campus student housing.

