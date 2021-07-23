GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Next Frontier adds Snow Leopard Vodka

Business

New Frontier Brands Inc., an umbrella company that includes health, wellness and beverage brands, has acquired Snow Leopard Vodka, a premium spirits company, from Scottish alcohol maker Edrington Group Ltd.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Snow Leopard is made in Poland from spelt grain.

“Snow Leopard has gained exceptional traction in focus markets like South Korea and the United States and is well positioned to increase its global market share in other premium vodka markets,” New Frontiers CEO Joe Magnacca said in a statement. “We will continue to build brand equity and strategically scale globally.”

