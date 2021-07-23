Organizers to conduct TriBoulder Duathlon and Triathlon today

​​BBSC Endurance Sports will conduct the TriBoulder Duathlon and Triathlon today. Both races start and finish at Boulder Reservoir and all roads will remain open during the race, according to a Boulder County news release.

The first race will start at 7 a.m., and all cyclists are planned to be off the roads by 12:30 p.m. After the race, a vehicle will sweep the 17.3 mile course to ensure that all riders are clear and alert police that the road traffic can return to normal.

Because roads will remain open, drivers are advised to pay close attention to their surroundings and give riders 3 feet of space when passing. If a double yellow line is present, drivers are permitted to cross when traffic allows.

Those who want to know more can visit the TriBoulder website or can email the race director at info@bbsctri.com. Questions can also be sent to Boulder County’s special events coordinator John Holste at jholste@bouldercounty.org.