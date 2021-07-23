GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Two hikers rescued in Boulder County on Friday

Two hikers rescued in Boulder County on Friday

Two hikers on Friday were rescued after sustaining injuries in Boulder County.

The Boulder County Communications Center was notified about 11 a.m. Friday of an injured hiker on the Chautauqua Trail.

A 27-year-old man from Philadelphia experienced a medical emergency that led to a fall while hiking on the Chautauqua Trail. American Medical Response provided medical care. Rocky Mountain Rescue Group provided a wheeled-litter evacuation to the trailhead. The hiker declined medical transport. The rescue lasted about one hour.

Other assisting agencies included Boulder Open Space & Mountain Parks and Boulder Fire-Rescue Department.

A few hours later, about 1 p.m, the Boulder County Communications Center was notified of an injured hiker on the First and Second Flatiron Trail.

A 54-year-old man from Alexandria, Virginia, sustained a knee injury. Rocky Mountain Rescue Group provided a wheeled-litter evacuation to the trailhead. American Medical Response provided medical care and ambulance transport to an area hospital. The rescue lasted about an hour and a half.

Boulder Open Space & Mountain Parks also assisted with this rescue.

