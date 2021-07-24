GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Daily COVID-19 data for Colorado and the…

Local News

Daily COVID-19 data for Colorado and the University of Colorado Boulder, reported July 24, 2021

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Colorado case data:

Total cases: 569,289

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,158

Total deaths among cases: 6,910

Total hospitalizations: 32,542

Total tested: 3,246,391

Note: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced this week that it would update its coronavirus data on Monday to Friday, with data from the weekend being included in Monday’s update. The state noted this change does not impact the COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard. 

State vaccine data

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,329,731

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,061,872

University of Colorado Boulder cases:

New positive test results: 0

New diagnostic tests: 46

New monitoring tests: 67

Total positive results since May 10: 18

Current isolation space use: 0

