University of Colorado Boulder names Lori Call new assistant vice chancellor for government, community relations

The University of Colorado Boulder hired Lori Call as the new assistant vice chancellor for local government and community relations, the campus announced Friday.

Call, who is the senior director of policy and transportation at the Boulder Chamber, will oversee strengthening CU Boulder’s relationship with the city, Boulder County and regional stakeholders.

Her duties will include collaboration and relationship development as well as liaising with the City Council, city manager’s office and county commissioners.

“I’m excited to have this opportunity to return to my alma mater to support its strategic priorities and to strengthen its relationships with the city’s business, government and community leaders and the thousands of engaging residents who call this beautiful city home,” Call said in a statement.

Call started the job Friday and will earn a salary of $160,000, according to CU Boulder.