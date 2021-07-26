Boulder police to hold National Night Out event

Boulder is inviting resident to join the annual National Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 3.

National Night Out seeks to bring together community members and police officers under positive circumstances. Those interested are required to register at bouldercolorado.formstack.com/forms/national_night_out by the end of today.

“Many times, our community members only meet law enforcement when they’re a victim of a crime,” Boulder police Chief Maris Harold said in a statement. “But during this event, we’re able to talk with our community members, hear their public safety questions and really get to know them, which is one of the best parts of our job.”

National Night Out is a nationwide event, and involves more than 15,000 communities and 37 million volunteers, residents and first responders.