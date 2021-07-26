Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported July 26, 2021

New cases: 84

Total cases: 24,625

Total hospitalizations: 872

New hospitalizations: 2

Daily hospitalizations: 13

Daily discharges: 0

Total deaths: 251

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 38.8

7-day percent positivity: 2.7%

Vaccination data

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received only one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 5%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 74%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 79%

*Boulder County last updated its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard on July 24, 2021.

Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of July 18, 2021

Boulder: 33%

Longmont: 29%

Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 20%

Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 18%

*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

Boulder: 8,477.3

Erie: 5,564.0

Lafayette: 6,602.9

Longmont: 8,642.1

Louisville: 5,551.3

Lyons: 4,103.6

Nederland: 2,013.0

Superior: 4,327.9

Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,987.5

Case data by racial demographic

White

Cases: 63.1%

Hospitalizations: 55.6%

Deaths: 74.9%

Latino

Cases: 31.6%

Hospitalizations: 36.9%

Deaths: 18.0%

Black

Cases: 1.1%

Hospitalizations: 1.6%

Deaths: 1.3%

All other non-Latino and non-Black races

Cases: 4.2%

Hospitalizations: 6.0%

Deaths: 5.9%

* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races

Number of COVID-19 variant cases

B.1.1.7: 718

B.1.351: 0

B.1.427: 44

B.1.617.2: 90

P.1: 16

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data