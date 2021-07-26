GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Lodging occupancy continues upward climb

After months of leading the hotel occupancy rates for Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley, Greeley has dropped out of first place. But just barely.

Greeley’s June hotel occupancy rate was 76.8%, up from its 72.4% rate in May. Occupancy rates in Loveland and Estes Park, however, took larger jumps, with Loveland’s June rate at 78.5% and Estes Park’s at 77.5%. Their May rates were 61% and 55.7%, respectively.

Statewide, the hotel occupancy rate for June was 70.2%, up from 58% in May and the dismal 38.3% experienced in June 2020.

June lodging numbers as reported by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association showed average daily room rates at $143.72 in Loveland, $236.44 in Estes Park and $102.80 in Greeley, three of the communities that BizWest tracks.

In Fort Collins, occupancy in June was $73.1%, up from May’s 52.2%, and the average daily rate was $156.98.

Boulder, Longmont and the U.S. 36 corridor all filled hotel rooms in the 60% range, with Boulder at 69.8%, Longmont at 66.1% and the U.S. 36 corridor at 69.4%.

Average room rates were $179.47 for Boulder, $130.11 for Longmont and $122.92 for the U.S. 36 corridor.

