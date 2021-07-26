Motorcyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle Sunday night

A motorcycle rider was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle during a collision Sunday night.

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 30th and Pearl streets, according to a release.

According to witnesses at the scene, the vehicle was driving northbound on 30th Street and was turning west when it hit the motorcycle traveling south on 30th Street.

The driver remained on scene. The driver and other witnesses provided medical aid until the motorcyclist, a man who has not yet been named, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

At this point, no charges have been filed and the case remains under investigation.

Police have not yet said who had the right of way at the time of the collision. The release also did not indicate whether speed, intoxication or road conditions played a factor in the crash.

Police are looking for witnesses to the crash and any surveillance footage of the area. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Officer B. Frederking at 720-291-2911 and reference case No. 21-06525.