GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Motorcyclist seriously injured after being…

Latest Headlines

Motorcyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle Sunday night

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A motorcycle rider was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle during a collision Sunday night.

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 30th and Pearl streets, according to a release.

According to witnesses at the scene, the vehicle was driving northbound on 30th Street and was turning west when it hit the motorcycle traveling south on 30th Street.

The driver remained on scene. The driver and other witnesses provided medical aid until the motorcyclist, a man who has not yet been named, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

At this point, no charges have been filed and the case remains under investigation.

Police have not yet said who had the right of way at the time of the collision. The release also did not indicate whether speed, intoxication or road conditions played a factor in the crash.

Police are looking for witnesses to the crash and any surveillance footage of the area. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Officer B. Frederking at 720-291-2911 and reference case No. 21-06525.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. 55+ Senior Communities In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ senior communities in Denver. And it’s just 10 miles from...
  2. In-home Assisted Living Care

    Is your family looking for trusted in-home assisted living care? Cozy Country Care offers qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal...
  3. Before You Light The Grill, Visit Your Butcher, Frank

    Planning a weekend cookout? Before you light the grill, visit Your Butcher, Frank for the best steaks, chops, succulent chicken...
  4. Local Real Estate Services, Done Right

    Buying or selling a home is the largest financial investment most people ever make. That’s why it’s so important to...
  5. Great Liquor Prices, Super Selection

    Longmont’s craft cocktails crowd loves Twin Peaks Liquor for the great liquor prices, super selection and friendly staff. Check out...