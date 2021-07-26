Wall Street banker joins Viridian Therapeutics as CFO

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VRDN) has added veteran Wall Street banker Kristian Humer, who has specialized in life science-focused investments, as its new chief financial officer and chief business officer.

Most recently he was a managing director at Citigroup Inc.’s global health-care team.

“Kristian brings extensive global finance experience as our new CFO and CBO. His appointment builds upon the tremendously talented team of executives we’ve already assembled in recent months, as we advance our pipeline of investigational therapies to address serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs,” Viridian CEO Jonathan Violin said in a statement.

Humer takes over the CFO role from Jason Leverone.

