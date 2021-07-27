At the Market: Colorado peaches are at their peak 

By Boulder County Farmers Markets

It’s a few-month window. Maybe two to three months. Peaches are here — and you are here for them. By the fistful or the many crates full, many Coloradans can’t get enough of Palisade and other local peaches.

The fragrance, the sweetness and the juice. There are other states that think they have the perfect peach, but them’s fighting words. Keep your eyes out for local peaches at the farmers markets. If any of them survive the trip from the market to your home and table (we’ve been known to eat them on the commute home) you have several options.

The unusual winter weather in Colorado did a lot of damage to peach orchards. There’s no better way to support local peach growers than to buy straight from local farmers at local markets. National Farmers Markets Week starts Aug. 2. Consider the calendar and deliciousness and buy from your neighbors, the farmers who grow your food and peaches.

A recipe here is almost redundant. You know how to eat a peach, straight out of your hand, with a paper towel to catch the extra juice. A pureed peach is often the very first food (outside of breastfeeding or formula) a baby will eat. Peach pies are a staple of summer picnics and family reunions. Kevin Kaufman, the late executive editor of the Daily Camera, used to bring in homemade peach pies for the staff every summer. We have good sources who confirm they were devoured almost immediately.

Peaches are the lead role in savory salads: Consider slicing one on top of a spinach salad with thinly sliced onions and local goat cheese. Dress, just slightly, with olive oil. You don’t need extra acid with this salad; if you feel like you do, a spritz from a freshly cut lemon is enough.

We’re offering a little something different this week: Instead of a recipe you will eat immediately, we wanted to provide a guide for those of you who are buying peaches by the crate — a peach jam. You can decide to can it, and it will survive on your shelf indefinitely (and makes an excellent hostess gift or winter gifts for your neighbors.) If you don’t can, just make as much as you want and store it in jars in your freezer until ready to eat. It also can be in your fridge for up to six months. The jam is good on everything: Ice cream, as a sweet accent on a cheese or charcuterie platter, in a ham sandwich.

Skinning a peach is so, so much easier than it sounds. Place it in boiling water for a mere minute to 90 seconds, then place it in a bowl of cold water until you can handle it. Rub gently with your fingers, and the skin will slip right off.

Vanilla Peach Jam

3 to 4 pounds ripe peaches, peeled (Blanch in hot water, cool, then rub the skin off with your fingers.)

3 1/2 cups brown sugar

3 1/2 cups granulated sugar

4 tablespoons dry pectin

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 scraped vanilla bean, 1 tablespoon vanilla bean paste or 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon butter

3/4 cup bourbon, divided (optional if you are alcohol-free)

Directions:

Pit and puree the peaches. Chop and reserve a quarter or so if you like your jam chunky.

Put both the pureed and chopped peaches in a large, heavy-bottomed pot.

Combine the two sugars and dry pectin and mix well. Combine with the lemon juice, vanilla, butter and 1/2 cup of the bourbon (optional).

Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring constantly. Add the remaining bourbon (optional) and let boil for a few seconds. If you are alcohol-free and the jam gets too thick, just add some water.

Turn off heat and let mixture settle; skim foam from the surface. Test the jam on a cold plate to make sure it sets up; if not continue to cook and test until it does.

Place in jars. Let it come to room temperature for at least six hours or overnight.

Can with your own canning directions to store on a shelf for years. Or freeze — if you use bourbon it will not get grainy. Or store in the refrigerator for up to six months.

