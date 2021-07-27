Boulder County hosting open house on Red Hill elk

Boulder County Parks & Open Space and Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host a meeting and open house next week to discuss the second year of the Red Hill elk management plan.

The event will take place at Beech Shelter in Boulder from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and receive information before the 2021 Red Hill elk management hunt, which begins Aug. 16 and ends Oct. 30. The results of the 2020 elk hunt will also be presented.

The Red Hill elk herd has historically made use of properties on either side of U.S. 36 between Heil Valley Ranch and Table Mountain. Typically, they only remain in the area during fall and winter, but a growing number of elk have recently ceased migration and spend their summer in the region.

The elk herd’s population has been rapidly growing and has the potential to cause damage to native plants, wildlife habitats, and privately owned lands. This area has also been noted as a dangerous highway elk crossing by the Colorado Department of Transportation after numerous vehicle-wildlife collisions.

For more information visit boco.org/elk.