Boulder County Sheriff’s Office hosting National Night Out

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office will host a National Night Out on Aug. 3 to increase awareness of crime prevention and strengthen relationships between community members and local law enforcement.

The event will be held at four different locations: Bohn Park in Lyons, Murray Street and 2nd Avenue in Niwot, San Lazaro Park Properties in Boulder, and Community Park in Superior. The festivities will take place from 6 to 9 p.m..

Each National Night Out location will feature an array of family-friendly activities, but all locations will have free food, emergency vehicles, first responders, fire departments, safety demonstrations, local vendors and children’s activities. This event is free and open to all.