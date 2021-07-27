Two dead after crash on Diagonal Highway in Boulder

Two people are dead and two others were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Monday night on Diagonal Highway.

The crash occurred at around 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Diagonal Highway and 34th Street, according to a release by Boulder police.

According to police, a BMW sedan driving westbound on Diagonal Highway made a left turn at 34th Street in front of a Nissan Altima driving eastbound, leading to the collision.

Two passengers in the BMW, a 53-year-old man and 56-year-old man, died at the scene. The driver of the BMW, a 79-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the Altima, a 21-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has not yet publicly released the names of the passengers who died. The names of the drivers also have not been released.

Diagonal Highway was closed until about 6 a.m. today as crews investigated the crash and cleared the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Boulder police Officer C. Shepherd at 303-419-9943 and reference case No. 21-06561.