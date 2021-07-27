GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU Boulder receives $300K EPA grant

Team to develop biotech software

A student crosses the quad near Norlin Library on a nearly empty campus at the University of Colorado Boulder last fall. (Camera file photo)
The University of Colorado Boulder will receive $337,616 from the Environmental Protection Agency to develop software that can quantify and predict the impact of synthetic microorganisms on local, native and microbial communities.

The funding is part of the EPA’s Science to Achieve Results program and aims to develop tools and methods that contribute to better understanding of how biotechnology impacts public health and environment before they’re released.

The CU Boulder team, lead by Assistant Professor Cresten Mansfeldt, will develop an open-source tool called EcoGenoRisk that will create ecological risk assessments by comparing databases of new synthetic biological organisms to local, native and microbial organism communities.

