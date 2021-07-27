Katy Herbert Kotlarczyk named CU Boulder vice chancellor of advancement

University of Colorado Boulder Chancellor Phillip DiStefano has named Katy Herbert Kotlarczyk as the vice chancellor for advancement. Her first day is Aug. 23.

According to a news release, Kotlarcyzk currently serves as assistant vice president for central advancement within the University of Colorado system. She began her CU career at Boulder campus in 2010 as a member of its advancement team.

“I am thrilled to have Katy join us at CU Boulder in this top fundraising role, especially now as we begin to move beyond the pandemic and look forward to meeting new goals for investing in our students and faculty and in our teaching and research mission,” DiStefano said in a statement.

Kotlarcyzk praised CU Boulder in the release.

“I am honored to lead this talented advancement team to partner with philanthropists and other constituents who believe in CU Boulder’s mission and are dedicated to making the world a better place,” she said.

The vice chancellor for advancement reports to DiStefano and works with his office to set the strategic direction for advancement at CU Boulder.