Rush Bowls plans 30 new locations in coming year

Rush Bowls, a fast-casual chain known for its meals-in-a-bowl, hopes to open as many as 30 new restaurants in the coming year, with 10 planned to open over the next six months.

Those 10 new locations will be in Nebraska, Louisiana, Florida, Indiana, Minnesota, Illinois, and Virginia.

“Since pioneering the smoothie bowl concept 17 years ago, we’ve built a loyal customer base, and they have really helped us get to where we are today,” Rush Bowls CEO Andrew Pudalov said in a statement. “We could not be happier to share the magic of Rush Bowls and connect with more people.”

Rush Bowls, through Rush Bowls Franchising LLC, began expanding with franchise locations in 2016.

The company has 34 restaurants in 19 states.

“I’m really proud of how we navigated our way to success and were able to bring Rush Bowls to more states despite the pandemic,” Pudalov said. “We are even more determined to continue growing, innovating, and making healthy food accessible in more communities.”

