GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Bicyclist hospitalized following crash with…

Latest Headlines

Bicyclist hospitalized following crash with vehicle in Boulder

The lights of an ambulance. Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer Dec. 30, 2015
The lights of an ambulance. Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer Dec. 30, 2015
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A bicyclist was transported to the hospital following a crash with a vehicle Wednesday evening in Boulder.

Boulder police were dispatched to 47th Street and Colo. 119, also known as Diagonal Highway, about 6:15 p.m. after hearing reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist, said Sgt. Robyn VanDerLeest.

“We believe the vehicle was eastbound, and the bicyclist was southbound,” she said. “We believe the bike had a green light.”

The bicyclist was conscious and breathing when police arrived, VanDerLeest said. They were later transported to the hospital for possible serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Boulder Police Department.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. 55+ Senior Communities In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ senior communities in Denver. And it’s just 10 miles from...
  2. In-home Assisted Living Care

    Is your family looking for trusted in-home assisted living care? Cozy Country Care offers qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal...
  3. Before You Light The Grill, Visit Your Butcher, Frank

    Planning a weekend cookout? Before you light the grill, visit Your Butcher, Frank for the best steaks, chops, succulent chicken...
  4. Local Real Estate Services, Done Right

    Buying or selling a home is the largest financial investment most people ever make. That’s why it’s so important to...
  5. Great Liquor Prices, Super Selection

    Longmont’s craft cocktails crowd loves Twin Peaks Liquor for the great liquor prices, super selection and friendly staff. Check out...