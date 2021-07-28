Boulder biometric security company IDmission raises $1.8M

Biometric security company IDmission LLC has raised $1.8 million in equity and debt funding, according to documents filed Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Founded in 2011, IDmission developed a full suite of biometric identification technologies, machine learning systems and search abilities to help protect their customers’ data. It markets its technologies on a software-as-a-service model.

Its customers include clients such as Western Union, Google, Thomson Reuters, IBM, Oracle, Facebook and more.

IDmission had most recently closed a funding round in May 2020, when it raised $2.3 million.

Representatives from IDmission did not respond to requests for comment.

