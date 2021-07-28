GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder police investigating noose hanging from tree

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder police are investigating after residents reported a noose hanging from a tree on Folsom Street between Arapahoe Avenue and Canyon Boulevard.

Police said that the noose was not there when an officer responded Wednesday afternoon.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boulder police dispatch at 303-441-3333.

