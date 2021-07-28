Boulder scientist warns 5G networks could hurt weather forecasting

With 5G wireless networks quickly moving toward wide-scale circulation, Boulder weather analysis experts are expressing concern over its potential to interfere with forecast data from satellites.

“This is not an issue of academics or researchers losing access to a data set, this is about not having the necessary information to protect life and property,” William Mahoney, associate director of the Boulder-based National Center for Atmospheric Research, testified at a U.S. House of Representatives committee hearing last week.

Mahoney and four of his colleagues were selected by Congress to testify at a hearing held by the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. The hybrid meeting involved the guest speakers testifying remotely over video to the committee members in Washington, who had gathered in person.

“We didn’t really have to do a lot of homework to try to come up to speed on the issues, because they’ve been brewing for quite a long time,” Mahoney said in a subsequent interview.

All five testimonies delivered at the hearing revolved around fears that the rollout of 5G technology will make it harder for meteorologists to get precise weather readings. Mahoney explained that the 24 gigahertz frequency that 5G wireless networks want to use directly interferes with how weather satellites transmit data.

“We’re certainly supportive of 5G,” said in the interview. “But we want to protect these frequencies that are really important for Earth observational sensing.”

Satellites make use of passive absorption bands around the 24 GHz channel that remotely sense the atmosphere. Mahoney compared the phenomenon to human eyesight, noting how our eyes lack the ability to perceive certain electromagnetic wavelengths.

“You can’t just pick another frequency,” Mahoney said about the bands. “They’re essentially a gift of nature.”

NCAR has been aware of 5G frequency issues since they were first raised during the Obama administration. Mahoney attributes the urgency in discussing the topic now to the spike in disastrous weather events in recent years.

Weather satellites record information like atmospheric temperature and moisture that are critical for accurate forecasts. While NCAR doesn’t know exactly what 5G frequency interference will look like, Mahoney expects that it will result in bad data that may be extremely hard to detect.

Mahoney said that the potential loss of reliable weather statistics could be “catastrophic” for the nation’s safety.

“The last thing we want is for weather warnings and advisories to be degraded,” he said. “We’d be going back decades in skill.”

A report published on Monday by the U.S. Government Accountability Office called on organizations such as the Federal Communications Commission to minimize the risk of radio frequency spectrum interference. The publication of the report set the timeframe for the hearing and gave the witnesses about a week to prepare, said Mahoney, who was identified from his work with the American Meteorological Society.

Mahoney said that time is the best remedy for finding a solution that satisfies the weather community — but that competitiveness among 5G vendors makes this difficult.

“We would like to do more studies…that are specifically focused on certain phenomena, like the impact on the ability to predict floods or tornadoes,” said Mahoney. “It probably would take millions of dollars and several years to do them correctly.”

Mahoney encouraged Boulder residents to be vocal about this issue and to advocate for change at the legislative level.

“For anyone who’s interested in continued improvements in weather warnings and advisories — from fire predictions to winter storms — contact your representatives and let them know that these data sets need to be protected,” he said.

Bob Henson, a Boulder-based meteorologist and freelance journalist, confirmed that 5G frequency interference has been concerning to weather experts long before last week’s hearing. According to Henson, the American Meteorological Society issued its first policy statement on the topic in 2009, and interest has only grown with the advancement of wireless technology.

Henson said Wednesday that Mahoney is justified in his fear that 5G networks will significantly disrupt good weather data collection. The increasing commercial pressure to quickly roll out 5G, he believes, might also deprive scientists of time to find a feasible solution.

“There’s real concern,” Henson said. “Water vapor is critical to modern weather forecasting. We’ve got to measure it accurately and preserve our ability to do so.”