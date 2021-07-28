Crash that killed Lafayette motorcyclist remains under investigation

Colorado State Patrol is still investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist earlier this month.

The crash occurred at 11:50 a.m. July 16 at the intersection of Valmont Road and Melissa Lane, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis.

Lewis said a 28-year-old woman from Boulder was driving a Subaru north on Melissa Lane and was stopped at the intersection. She then tried to turn onto Valmont Road, but turned out in front of a motorcycle going east on Valmont Road.

The motorcycle driver, identified as Timothy Kauffeld, 23, of Lafayette, struck the Subaru’s driver side and was thrown from the motorcycle. He was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Lewis said the case is still under investigation, and no decision on charges has been made at this time.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors, but Lewis said investigators are trying to determine if speed played a factor in the crash.