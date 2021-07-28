Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported July 28, 2021

New cases: 29
Total cases: 24,698
Total hospitalizations: 872
New hospitalizations: 0
Daily hospitalizations: 13
Daily discharges: 3
Total deaths: 261
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 56.9
7-day percent positivity: 3.3%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
University of Colorado Boulder cases
- New positive test results: 2
- New diagnostic tests: 23
- New monitoring tests: 65
- Summer semester total cases since May 10: 21
- Current isolation space use: 0%
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 572,854
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,190
- Total deaths among cases: 6,924
- Total hospitalizations: 32,740
- Total tested: 3,263,655
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,354,861
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,073,971