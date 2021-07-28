GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Woman rescued after suffering injury near Boulder’s Gregory Canyon

A woman was injured Tuesday afternoon while hiking along the Saddle Rock Trail near Gregory Canyon. The 32-year-old hiker had fallen and damaged her ankle, leaving her unable to move on her own.

First aid was given to the hiker from a Boulder Open Space & Mountain Parks ranger and rescuers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group. Upon reaching the trailhead, she was taken via a private vehicle to seek further medical assistance.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and American Medical Response also assisted in this rescue effort.

