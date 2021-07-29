ACLU argues Boulder’s treatment of unhoused is unconstitutional

ACLU of Colorado wrote a letter to Boulder officials, arguing that the city’s treatment of its unhoused residents is inhumane and unconstitutional.

According to a news release, the letter followed an American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado investigation that found that unhoused residents are denied shelter due to arbitrary residency requirements and unjustly prosecuted for sleeping outdoors even when they have no adequate alternatives.

“Records examined by the ACLU evidence a system that, with one hand, makes shelter available to only a limited few, and with the other, criminalizes those forced to sleep outdoors under the false narrative that they are resistant to services,” the letter states. “The scheme betrays a governmental aspiration ultimately to drive unhoused residents out of Boulder.”

This is a developing story.