Boulder County music teacher arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of four students

A 27-year-old Boulder County teacher was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual assault of four of his female students.

Da’Jon Tyrik James is facing two counts of sexual assault of a child by one in a position of trust, a Class 4 felony, and unlawful sexual contact, a misdemeanor, according to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release. He was being held Thursday at the Boulder County Jail.

On Feb. 5, sheriff’s deputies were contacted by Boulder County Child Protective Services about a possible sexual assault on a student by a teacher.

During the course of the investigation, detectives met with four female Dawson School students and their parents. Two of the students were 17-year-olds at the time, one was 18 and another was 19, the news release said. They reported that James, who was their music teacher at Dawson School, had touched them sexually. They said the touching began in January and continued until the report was made on Feb. 4.

Dawson School is a private kindergarten through 12th-grade school in Lafayette.

School administrators declined to comment about the arrest, a Dawson School spokesperson said Thursday night.

The four female students said they were subjected to inappropriate language, sexually explicit imagery, prolonged hugging, fondling, inappropriate complementing and inappropriate kissing on their foreheads, the release said. All four students said the alleged incidents occurred on school property during school hours.

The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone who has information about these incidents to contact Detective Joanna Compton at 303-441-1760.